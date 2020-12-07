Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.85 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will post sales of $45.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.10 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported sales of $46.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year sales of $191.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $187.00 million to $200.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $186.89 million, with estimates ranging from $183.90 million to $189.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 14.46%.

PGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, Director F Duffield Meyercord acquired 1,500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $25,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,182 shares in the company, valued at $37,203.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy E. Doyle acquired 2,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $34,660.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,282.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,000 shares of company stock worth $103,650. 4.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 43.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 63,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,236 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the second quarter valued at $273,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 28.1% during the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 70,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 15,476 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 226.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PGC opened at $22.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $434.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.20%.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

