Zacks: Brokerages Expect ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) to report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). ASLAN Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

ASLN stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $62.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.33% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

