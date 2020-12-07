Zacks: Brokerages Expect RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Equities analysts expect RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for RealPage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. RealPage also posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that RealPage will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RealPage.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $298.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.04 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RealPage in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of RealPage from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $8,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,670,570.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $62,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 143,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,599,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,632 shares of company stock valued at $15,706,768 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in RealPage by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in RealPage during the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RealPage during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,950,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in RealPage during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in RealPage by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,365,000 after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RP opened at $69.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.57. RealPage has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $69.88.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

