ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,068 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTO. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 70.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

ZTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BOCOM International assumed coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $28.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.91. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $38.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.31. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

