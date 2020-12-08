$436.87 Million in Sales Expected for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will announce sales of $436.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $432.00 million and the highest is $445.60 million. SPX reported sales of $444.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. SPX had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $363.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Friday, October 30th. William Blair upgraded SPX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

In related news, VP Scott William Sproule sold 167,043 shares of SPX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $7,237,973.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,130,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,437,000 after purchasing an additional 427,778 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 647,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,039,000 after buying an additional 121,839 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 496,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,444,000 after buying an additional 51,123 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,384,000 after buying an additional 49,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in SPX by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 337,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,636,000 after purchasing an additional 15,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

SPXC stock opened at $54.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. SPX has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $56.90.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

