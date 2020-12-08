45,957 Shares in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHNG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth $155,691,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,462,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,836,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,060,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,284,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHNG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.47.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $18.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average is $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $755.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Change Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

