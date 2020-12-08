Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SITC. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in SITE Centers by 226.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,710,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after buying an additional 1,187,108 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SITE Centers by 6,062.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,129,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after buying an additional 1,110,743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SITE Centers by 63.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,648,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,456,000 after buying an additional 1,025,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SITE Centers by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,021,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,571,000 after buying an additional 835,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 4,442.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 537,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 525,374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITC opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.55. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $95.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.97 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 180,276 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $1,882,081.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,474,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,031,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SITC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

