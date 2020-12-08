Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WYND. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter worth about $3,811,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 30.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 64,156 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 24.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 22.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $1,083,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 619,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,834,312.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $96,639.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WYND opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $53.13. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -376.89 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average is $32.76.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.52. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

WYND has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.79.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

