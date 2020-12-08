Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 1,443 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 182.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $47,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.35.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.56 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

