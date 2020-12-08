Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 133 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 134.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 107.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

TTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $320.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.37.

TTD stock opened at $912.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $915.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $739.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $518.12. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.00, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,532,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.58, for a total value of $1,326,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,243,117.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,015 shares of company stock worth $26,704,331. Insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.