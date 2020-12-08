Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Sidoti upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,413 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,825. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.39. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -438.51 and a beta of 1.26.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33. ABM Industries had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

