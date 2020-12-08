Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Brunswick by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 15,335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BC opened at $74.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.96. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.46.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

