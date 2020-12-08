Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $66,000 Stock Position in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,987 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Great Ajax were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,629,000 after acquiring an additional 51,063 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 22.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 607,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after buying an additional 110,878 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Great Ajax by 120.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 320,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 175,008 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Great Ajax by 32.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Great Ajax by 21.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares during the last quarter. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded Great Ajax from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Great Ajax in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Ajax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

AJX stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $240.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.78. Great Ajax Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Great Ajax Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

