Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $71,000 Position in Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) by 85.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,884 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lumos Pharma were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUMO. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Lumos Pharma by 13.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 120,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 13,882 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $825,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Lumos Pharma by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUMO opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $32.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.86. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,053.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LUMO shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lumos Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumos Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lumos Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

