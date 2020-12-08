Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $72,000 Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $194.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.30. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $206.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $5,227,358.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,946,564.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,248.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,866 shares of company stock valued at $12,312,980. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.08.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.