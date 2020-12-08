Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $89,000 Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $90.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $94.97.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

JACK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.21.

In other Jack in the Box news, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $148,207.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,659.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,036 shares of company stock worth $257,448 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

