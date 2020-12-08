Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $66,000 in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 158.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 22,941 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,986,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,856,000 after acquiring an additional 62,944 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31, a PEG ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $26.72.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.33). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%. Analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

