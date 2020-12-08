Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $66,000 in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $64.58 on Tuesday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.39 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.93 and a 200-day moving average of $56.28.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.79 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.