Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $75,000 in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 21.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 100.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 13.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Gail S. Landis sold 1,382 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.72, for a total value of $262,193.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,860.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.93, for a total value of $1,809,090.87. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,484,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,456,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,658 shares of company stock valued at $53,253,225. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $200.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.01 and a 200 day moving average of $167.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.59 and a 52 week high of $215.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 13.11%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.