Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 73.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,632 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FPI. AJO LP purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $3,324,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $630,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 314.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 27.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 26,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FPI opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $246.84 million, a PE ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 3.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FPI. B. Riley increased their target price on Farmland Partners from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised Farmland Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 156,500 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

