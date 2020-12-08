Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 311.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,758,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,734 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,309,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 43.4% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 33,345 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 675,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,906,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,827,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,158,000 after buying an additional 988,659 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day moving average is $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 89.82, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $459.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.08 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In other news, Director Bryce Blair sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 291,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,801. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INVH. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

