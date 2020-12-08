Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) by 73.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NantHealth were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in NantHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in NantHealth by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NH shares. BidaskClub cut NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

NH stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $291.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.78. NantHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $6.39.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NantHealth, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company converging science and technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Canada. It provides NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software-as-a-service platforms, and connected care medical device interoperability solutions to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

