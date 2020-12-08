Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 17,753 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 97.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,753 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth $96,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth $177,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 182.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at $238,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 14,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $2,644,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,952,747.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHDN opened at $191.93 on Tuesday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $203.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $337.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.12 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.622 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is 14.00%.

CHDN has been the topic of several research reports. 140166 upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

