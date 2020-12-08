Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 28,526 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 94.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,630 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 28,526 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,291 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Perficient by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,056 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,500 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,201 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRFT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Perficient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $53.76.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.30 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly bought 920 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.04 per share, with a total value of $39,596.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,115.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $289,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,853.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

