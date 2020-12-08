Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 3,369 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBCAA. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 486.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 22.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $778.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.32.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.57. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $72.85 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%.

RBCAA has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

In related news, Director David P. Feaster purchased 1,000 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $49,137.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,700 shares of company stock valued at $62,160. 51.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Bancorp Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBCAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.