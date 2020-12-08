Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 9,588 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,588 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the second quarter worth $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CarParts.com in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarParts.com in the third quarter valued at $100,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in CarParts.com in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in CarParts.com in the second quarter valued at $132,000. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRTS stock opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $758.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 2.74.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.53 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua L. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $258,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,031.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua L. Berman sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $901,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,056.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,931,200 over the last 90 days. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CarParts.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

