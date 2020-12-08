Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $69,000 Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in EnerSys by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in EnerSys by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Shares of ENS stock opened at $83.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.54. EnerSys has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $84.55.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.96 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.96%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of EnerSys from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.