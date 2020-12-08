Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Farmer Bros. worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Farmer Bros. from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of Farmer Bros. stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $75.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.21). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $97.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.84 million. On average, analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

