Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Position Lessened by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,313 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 979,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 153,588 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $380,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 380.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,522,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 143,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,231.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $331,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $688,050. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MDRX. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.37.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

