American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 102.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 14.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 7.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.20. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $48.15.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 25,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.32 per share, for a total transaction of $643,431.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Wyll sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 357,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,279,788. Insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.