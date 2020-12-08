Aperio Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 844.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. 26.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REYN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.18.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.96 million. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 60.69%.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, Director Gregory Alan Cole bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.78 per share, with a total value of $208,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO V Lance Mitchell bought 16,500 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $492,690.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 29,100 shares of company stock worth $866,942.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

