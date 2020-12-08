Aperio Group LLC Has $271,000 Holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Aperio Group LLC cut its position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 29.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,619 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in South State by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State during the second quarter worth $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of South State by 34.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of South State by 548.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State during the second quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSB. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South State in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens started coverage on South State in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. South State presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

SSB opened at $74.51 on Tuesday. South State Co. has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $88.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. South State had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $385.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

In other South State news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 14,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,020,601.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,528.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $365,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,708,503.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,864 shares of company stock worth $2,990,005. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

