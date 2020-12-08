Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Bell Rock Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 274.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,730 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 88,510 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 17.0% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.13.

AAPL stock opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

