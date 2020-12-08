Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Capital Financial Planning LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 256.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,673 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,428 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.5% of Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 159,931 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,343,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 7.5% in the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 13.4% in the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 54,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 608,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,937,000 after buying an additional 325,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Apple to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.13.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.58. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

