Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Glassman Wealth Services’ 3rd Largest Position

Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 286.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 261,108 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,565 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 8.3% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Apple were worth $30,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.58. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.13.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

