Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is IFG Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,759 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,694 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.3% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Marin grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.60 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

