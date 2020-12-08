Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 307.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,597 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Apple by 306.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,502,937,000 after buying an additional 48,834,074 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 113,515.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Apple by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,035,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,289,067,000 after buying an additional 27,863,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Apple by 273.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,013,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,170,721,000 after buying an additional 26,361,765 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.13.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

