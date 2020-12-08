Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 300.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,721 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,849 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.7% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Marin raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.58.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.