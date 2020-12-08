Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 290.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 6.1% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Apple worth $7,840,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 159,931 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,343,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Apple by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 54,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in Apple by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 608,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,937,000 after purchasing an additional 325,728 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.58. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. BNP Paribas raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.13.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.