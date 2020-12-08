Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Raised by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 300.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,996 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.13.

Apple stock opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.58. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

