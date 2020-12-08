Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 19.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the period. JW Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 46.0% during the third quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 5.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 67,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter valued at $132,000. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACB stock opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.54. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.46.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.39 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

