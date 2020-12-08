Awm Investment Company, Inc. Sells 12,378 Shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Stock

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 12,378 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $84,417.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 17,375 shares of Genasys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $118,497.50.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 949 shares of Genasys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $6,453.20.

On Monday, November 30th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 101,000 shares of Genasys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $714,070.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Genasys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $328,000.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 2,275 shares of Genasys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $14,560.00.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of Genasys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $459,000.00.

Shares of GNSS opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $226.06 million, a PE ratio of 96.44 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39. Genasys Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $7.32.

GNSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 target price on shares of Genasys in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Genasys in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Genasys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNSS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after acquiring an additional 53,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Genasys by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 49,315 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Genasys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Genasys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Genasys by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 73,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 21,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

