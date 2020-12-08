Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 147,904 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 694,218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,904 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.1% of Banco Santander S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $80,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 145,847 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,478,000 after buying an additional 413,385 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Apple by 282.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,044,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $121,017,000 after buying an additional 772,070 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 745.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 170,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,756,000 after buying an additional 150,403 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple by 319.0% during the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 336,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,960,000 after buying an additional 256,124 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.94 and its 200 day moving average is $106.58.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Raymond James upped their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.13.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

