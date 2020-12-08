Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,340,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,566 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.00% of Belden worth $41,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 13.6% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,853,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,884,000 after buying an additional 342,387 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Belden by 18.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,632,000 after acquiring an additional 223,154 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Belden by 528.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 194,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 163,510 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Belden by 40.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,128,000 after acquiring an additional 134,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Belden by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,068,000 after acquiring an additional 134,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.89. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $475.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.36 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $67,274.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,913 shares in the company, valued at $638,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Belden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

