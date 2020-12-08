BlackRock Inc. Buys 137,225 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,688,652 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.74% of Upland Software worth $63,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,178,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,981,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Upland Software by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 205,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 67,133 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 15,922 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPLD. Raymond James lifted their price target on Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Upland Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Upland Software stock opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.92. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. Upland Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.48.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.11 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $510,972.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,688,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,578,645.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $487,071.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,601,038.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,230 shares of company stock worth $3,330,259. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

