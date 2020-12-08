BlackRock Inc. Has $60.25 Million Stock Holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,056,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $60,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 19,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $57,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,479.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David W. Osborne sold 15,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,900 shares of company stock worth $672,986.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARQT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Truist began coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -2.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average is $26.25. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $40.88.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.11). Research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.