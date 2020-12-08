BlackRock Inc. Has $65.27 Million Stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,470,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 162,245 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.44% of Consolidated Communications worth $65,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,174,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the third quarter worth about $871,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the second quarter worth about $969,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $879,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 398,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 124,720 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CNSL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Consolidated Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

CNSL stock opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $327.07 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

