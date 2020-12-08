BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,995,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,879 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $61,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,362,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,606,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average of $32.18. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.96 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 60.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REYN shares. ValuEngine lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In related news, CEO V Lance Mitchell acquired 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $492,690.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory Alan Cole acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.78 per share, with a total value of $208,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $866,942 in the last quarter.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

