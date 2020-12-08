BlackRock Inc. Sells 112,679 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,609,522 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 112,679 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.16% of Banc of California worth $66,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Banc of California by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Banc of California by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Banc of California by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 34,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Banc of California by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.83. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $19.12.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.98 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on BANC. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 168,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,462.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,946.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,122.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

