Bradly A. Harper Sells 1,000 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $93,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,931.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of POST stock opened at $92.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.29. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.97 and a twelve month high of $112.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). Post had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

POST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Post from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Post by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Post by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Post by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Post by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

